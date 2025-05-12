Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released

12-05-2025 | 11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
0min
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released

The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry released on Monday the official results of the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections of the Batroun district. 

Click here to check the municipal and mukhtar results.
 

