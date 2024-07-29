LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

Government sources confirmed to LBCI that the National Emergency Committee has been monitoring the recent developments and the possibility of escalated attacks since Saturday evening.



The sources explained that the committee is holding continuous meetings both centrally and locally.



The sources also noted that crisis committees and cells are coordinating continuously at the ministerial and provincial levels, especially in the South and Nabatieh Governorates.



Medical and emergency institutions, as well as civil defense, are on high alert in anticipation of any emergency or potential aggression.



Committee coordinator Minister Nasser Yassin is maintaining contact with international and local relief organizations to enhance preparedness and support the efforts led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati to de-escalate the situation.



LBCI reported that meetings are ongoing and will continue Tuesday morning at the Grand Serail, chaired by the Prime Minister.