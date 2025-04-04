Lebanese PM denounces Israeli strike on Sidon, urges international pressure on Israel to halt attacks

The media office of Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement condemning the Israeli strike on the southern city of Sidon.



He labeled it a "blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and a clear breach of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the security arrangements related to the cessation of hostilities."



The statement emphasized that Salam is calling for maximum international pressure on Israel to halt its continued attacks across various Lebanese regions, mainly civilian areas. He reiterated the urgent need for a complete cessation of military operations.