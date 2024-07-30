Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-07-30 | 04:53
High views
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military reported on Tuesday that it struck approximately ten Hezbollah targets in seven locations across southern Lebanon since late Monday evening.

The Israeli army said the operations included both aerial and ground strikes aimed at various facilities. 

The targets included warehouses, weapons storage, military buildings, and launch platforms.

