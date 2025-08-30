Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike

Middle East News
30-08-2025 | 10:21
High views
Head of Yemen&#39;s Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike

The head of Yemen's Houthi government and a number of ministers were killed in an Israeli strike on Sanaa on Thursday, the news agency run by the group said on Saturday, citing a statement by Houthi leader Mahdi al-Mashat.

Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthi

Government

Israel

Strike

Sanaa

