Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
23-08-2025 | 13:34
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International, widely known as LBCI, which has accompanied viewers through childhood, youth, and all stages of life, is celebrating its 40th anniversary on August 23.
To mark the occasion, the channel is revisiting 40 milestones—firsts that audiences saw on LBCI—for both nostalgia and discovery.
Over eight days, five milestones will be highlighted each day, representing the first time viewers saw, heard, or followed these moments on the channel.
These milestones include the first female segment host, Giselle Habib in 1985; the first news anchor, Nawfal Daou in 1985; the first Miss Lebanon election broadcast, featuring Dina Azar in 1995; the first heritage program, “Nadi Al-Nawadi” (Club of Clubs) in 1986; and the first live broadcast from outside the station, covering the inauguration of Patriarch Mar Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir in 1986.
LBCI is inviting viewers to engage on social media and share what they would like to know about the channel’s historic firsts, which have reached audiences around the world.
