PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
Lebanon News
30-08-2025 | 06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told LBCI that the government has not strictly adhered to the U.S. paper itself but remains committed to its objectives, even after making Lebanese amendments.
Commenting on remarks made by deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri, Salam said, “We have not followed the U.S. paper literally, but we are still committed to its goals after the Lebanese modifications we introduced.”
Regarding the possibility of inviting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to a dialogue session on Sunday, Salam told LBCI, “We will wait for what Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says tomorrow and comment on the matter afterward.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
United States
Paper
