PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told LBCI that the government has not strictly adhered to the U.S. paper itself but remains committed to its objectives, even after making Lebanese amendments.



Regarding the possibility of inviting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to a dialogue session on Sunday, Salam told LBCI, “We will wait for what Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says tomorrow and comment on the matter afterward.”