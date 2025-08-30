PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

Lebanon News
30-08-2025 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told LBCI that the government has not strictly adhered to the U.S. paper itself but remains committed to its objectives, even after making Lebanese amendments.

Commenting on remarks made by deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri, Salam said, “We have not followed the U.S. paper literally, but we are still committed to its goals after the Lebanese modifications we introduced.”

Regarding the possibility of inviting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to a dialogue session on Sunday, Salam told LBCI, “We will wait for what Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says tomorrow and comment on the matter afterward.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

United States

Paper

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
Lebanon’s Grand Mufti meets PM Salam, stresses state-building and national unity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-18

Speaker Berri tells US envoy Israeli withdrawal key to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-25

Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti meets PM Salam, stresses state-building and national unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in South Lebanon: NNA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-28

UN budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk

LBCI
World News
2025-05-18

Estonia says Russia detained a tanker in Baltic Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s prime minister praises progress in Palestinian arms handover

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Walid Jumblatt: Proposals for Lebanon are “Israeli dictates,” solution lies in dialogue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More