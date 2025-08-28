US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

Lebanon News
28-08-2025 | 08:29
High views
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0min
US envoy Barrack clarifies 'animalistic' comment, says media 'just doing their job'

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack has sought to clarify his controversial “animalistic” remark about journalists, stressing in a recent interview that he did not use the term in a derogatory way and acknowledging that the media was “just doing their job.”

He said, “Animalistic was a word that I didn't use in a derogatory manner. I'm just saying, can we calm down, can we find some tolerance and kindness? Yeah, let’s be civilized, but it was inappropriate to do when the media is just doing their job.”

Barrack added, “I understand more than anybody else. These things are complicated and difficult. It's very rare that they have an opportunity to talk to people who actually are making the decision. So they have the illusion that that's me, I should have been more generous with my time and more tolerant, myself.”

