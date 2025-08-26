US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

A high-level U.S. congressional delegation visited Beirut, underscoring Washington’s support for Lebanon’s security and reforms, while making the disarmament of Hezbollah a central condition for the country’s future stability and relations with Israel.
The delegation included Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Congressman Joe Wilson. Meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam are scheduled.
Senator Shaheen, noting her Lebanese-American family ties, affirmed: “The United States stands with the people of Lebanon. A secure, stable, and thriving Lebanon is in the interest not just of the United States and the Lebanese people, but of the entire region.”
She emphasized that progress required strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), implementing banking and financial reforms, and advancing “bold decisions” already being taken by the government.
Senator Lindsey Graham was more direct, arguing that Hezbollah’s weapons remained the largest obstacle to peace and prosperity:
“Hezbollah is not loyal to the Lebanese people. Hezbollah’s agenda is not Lebanon’s agenda. If you can disarm Hezbollah and make the Lebanese army the sole legitimate force, it would be the biggest accomplishment in the modern history of Lebanon.”
He warned that international support depended on action: “Don’t tell me we’re not going to disarm Hezbollah until Israel does something. The reason you disarm Hezbollah is that it’s best for you. If you do this, Saudi Arabia will look at you differently, Israel will look at you differently, and Washington will respond with real support.”
On his earlier remarks envisioning a U.S.-Lebanon defense agreement, Graham said such a pact would be “the biggest change in the history of Lebanon,” stressing that America had a strategic interest in protecting Lebanon’s religious diversity.
“I think you, as a people, the Lebanese people, overwhelmingly want a better future. They want a future where the Palestinian militias are disarmed. They want a future where Hezbollah is disarmed and where the people carrying arms are the Lebanese army,” Graham underscored.
Asked whether Lebanon had presented a military plan for disarmament, Shaheen confirmed: “What we discussed is that there will be a plan forthcoming, and the next week or so is the proposed date.”
Graham added that once Lebanon itself moved to disarm Hezbollah, Israel’s approach to Lebanon would “look very different.”
The delegation also discussed the so-called “Trump economic zone,” aimed at bringing stability to contested border areas. Graham described it as a framework “to make sure people have the capability to feed their family and secure the area,” while urging Gulf investment to substitute for Iranian funding of Hezbollah.
Ambassador Tom Barrack, speaking alongside former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, outlined efforts to engage both Israel and Syria in a coordinated framework, saying, “Israel has said they are willing to withdraw step by step, in exact cadence with a Lebanese plan to disarm Hezbollah. Syria, too, is open to cooperation and border alignment. The question now is how Lebanon convinces Hezbollah it no longer needs to be armed.”
Barrack emphasized that economic alternatives were essential: “We have 40,000 people being paid by Iran to fight. You can’t just take away their weapons and tell them to plant olive trees. Gulf states, the U.S., and Lebanon must create an economic forum to provide livelihoods.”
All members of the delegation stressed U.S. support for the LAF. Shaheen noted discussions on equipment, training, and funding: “The United States will continue to support the LAF in this effort, because they are the backbone of security.”
Graham reinforced that message: “I came because Lebanon is at a point of change. If you take real steps to disarm Hezbollah, there will be a groundswell of support in Washington to help your country and your military.”
Congressman Joe Wilson highlighted Lebanon’s deep ties with the United States, pointing to the large Lebanese-American diaspora: “Everywhere you go in America, you find Lebanese-Americans. There is such a direct connection. This is a historic opportunity for stability, security, and prosperity for everyone in the region.”
Wilson compared current events to “the fall of the Berlin Wall,” predicting the eventual fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and greater regional stability.
Ambassador Barrack clarified that Israel’s willingness to halt strikes and withdraw forces would be strictly conditional: “Israel will meet step by step, whatever the Lebanese disarmament plan is. They have said: We don’t want to occupy Lebanon. We’re ready to withdraw, but first, we need to see the plan.”
Morgan Ortagus reinforced the point: “It’s not about words anymore, it’s about action. Every step Lebanon takes, we will encourage Israel to take a corresponding step.”
“Lebanon is moving in the right direction,” Graham said, “but everything depends on what happens with the Hezbollah file.”
Check the full press conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfDyLI5Seqw