Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
News Bulletin Reports
30-08-2025 | 13:15
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
All signs pointed to the cabinet holding a session on September 2 to discuss the army’s plan to consolidate weapons, but ongoing internal consultations have pushed the meeting back to September 5.
Among the expected scenarios is that the session will convene, the army commander will present his proposal, and the meeting will then be adjourned for further review.
Consultations are therefore not over, though some signals have emerged. Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said the U.S. proposal, if not accepted by Israel and Syria, would become meaningless.
Mitri’s remarks caused a stir, prompting the prime minister to stress in remarks to LBCI that the paper is Lebanese and that the government remains committed to the objectives it approved.
The “objectives” paper does not set a timetable but emphasizes, first and foremost, extending state authority over all Lebanese territory, upholding Resolution 1701, and reinforcing the state’s exclusive control over decisions of war and peace.
The paper also received support from the Higher Islamic Council, which, for the first time, spoke so clearly about the exclusivity of arms.
Attention now turns to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s speech marking Imam Musa al-Sadr’s disappearance.
Sources say Berri is expected to call for resolving issues through internal dialogue rather than yielding to outside pressures, stressing that national interest must be the basis for negotiations.
He is also expected to present a vision for talks with the U.S., particularly in light of complications from recent discussions in Beirut, which brought Lebanon no tangible results despite earlier promises.
Berri is set to reaffirm keeping the army out of confrontations and not burdening it with the consequences of political decisions. His speech may also carry a message to Arab states.
The question now is whether the government will freeze its decision to set a timetable, especially given President Joseph Aoun’s earlier statement that the U.S. proposal requires approval from both Syria and Israel, and instead delay implementation based on the military institution’s security and operational considerations.
This question is particularly pressing as Hezbollah continues to insist that Israel fully comply with the ceasefire terms before any progress is made toward consolidating weapons under state authority.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Syria
Israel
Hezbollah
Nabih Berri
Joseph Aoun
United States
Tarek Mitri
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Army Commander Haykal stresses readiness, border coordination amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Army Commander Haykal stresses readiness, border coordination amid Israeli violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
0
World News
2025-05-21
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia
World News
2025-05-21
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
3
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
4
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
5
Middle East News
10:21
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
10:21
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
6
Middle East News
13:47
Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack
Middle East News
13:47
Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
8
Lebanon News
14:30
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre
Lebanon News
14:30
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre
