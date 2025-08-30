Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays

News Bulletin Reports
30-08-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

All signs pointed to the cabinet holding a session on September 2 to discuss the army’s plan to consolidate weapons, but ongoing internal consultations have pushed the meeting back to September 5.

Among the expected scenarios is that the session will convene, the army commander will present his proposal, and the meeting will then be adjourned for further review.

Consultations are therefore not over, though some signals have emerged. Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri said the U.S. proposal, if not accepted by Israel and Syria, would become meaningless.

Mitri’s remarks caused a stir, prompting the prime minister to stress in remarks to LBCI that the paper is Lebanese and that the government remains committed to the objectives it approved.

The “objectives” paper does not set a timetable but emphasizes, first and foremost, extending state authority over all Lebanese territory, upholding Resolution 1701, and reinforcing the state’s exclusive control over decisions of war and peace. 

The paper also received support from the Higher Islamic Council, which, for the first time, spoke so clearly about the exclusivity of arms.

Attention now turns to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s speech marking Imam Musa al-Sadr’s disappearance. 

Sources say Berri is expected to call for resolving issues through internal dialogue rather than yielding to outside pressures, stressing that national interest must be the basis for negotiations. 

He is also expected to present a vision for talks with the U.S., particularly in light of complications from recent discussions in Beirut, which brought Lebanon no tangible results despite earlier promises.

Berri is set to reaffirm keeping the army out of confrontations and not burdening it with the consequences of political decisions. His speech may also carry a message to Arab states.

The question now is whether the government will freeze its decision to set a timetable, especially given President Joseph Aoun’s earlier statement that the U.S. proposal requires approval from both Syria and Israel, and instead delay implementation based on the military institution’s security and operational considerations.

This question is particularly pressing as Hezbollah continues to insist that Israel fully comply with the ceasefire terms before any progress is made toward consolidating weapons under state authority.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Syria

Israel

Hezbollah

Nabih Berri

Joseph Aoun

United States

Tarek Mitri

LBCI Next
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03

As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-09

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-06

FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11

New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Army Commander Haykal stresses readiness, border coordination amid Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

LBCI
World News
2025-05-21

Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-07

Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
13:47

Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More