President Joseph Aoun affirmed that Iran is considered a friendly state, but only based on mutual respect and Lebanon's sovereignty.



He stressed that Iran should be a friend to all components of Lebanese society, not to one faction alone. "Lebanon does not interfere in the affairs of any country and will not allow any country to interfere in its own," Aoun told Al Arabiya in an interview.



Discussing the U.S. proposal brought by envoy Tom Barrack, Aoun explained that Lebanon had added its comments to the draft, turning it into a "Lebanese paper." He emphasized that the proposal cannot take effect without the approval of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel.



"We confirmed the principle of 'step by step'—if one step is not implemented, the corresponding step will not be executed," he said.



Aoun said he faced two choices: either accept the paper and signal to the world that Lebanon had done its part while leaving Israel's approval to outside efforts, or reject it and risk escalating Israeli attacks and further economic isolation.



"If anyone has a third option that can achieve Israeli withdrawal, the release of prisoners, border demarcation, and economic revival, let them put it forward," he added.



On Hezbollah’s arsenal, Aoun said the matter is an internal Lebanese issue to be addressed by constitutional institutions. "I don’t think anyone in the state has a problem with the principle of arms being confined to the state," he noted.



The president insisted his concern was not with political alliances or shifting Lebanon from one axis to another, but with restoring Lebanon's stability and ending its isolation.



"I have no political or electoral ambitions, nor a party to carry. My concern is Lebanon. I want to see an end to the occupation in the south, complete border demarcation with Syria, and the return of prosperity and stability," he stated.



Aoun welcomed Syria's official response to Lebanon’s remarks on the U.S. paper, saying coordination with Damascus continues at the security and military levels. He added that Lebanon is awaiting a Syrian envoy to help further activate ties.



Highlighting reform measures, Aoun said the state had taken steps to rebuild trust with Lebanese citizens and the international community through judicial and administrative appointments and new legislation.



"What we achieved in six months is an accomplishment. Change has begun and is tangible. These measures will restore depositors' funds," he promised.



"Lebanon is returning to the role the Arab world expects from it. As was once said, Lebanon is the Arabs' balcony, and Lebanon will once again be that balcony, with the support of the Arab world," Aoun concluded.