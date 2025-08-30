Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre

30-08-2025 | 14:30
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre

A large fire erupted at an archaeological site in Tyre, prompting emergency teams to rush in and contain the blaze.

Officials said dry grass at the site fueled the fire’s rapid spread, causing damage to the area.

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

