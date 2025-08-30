Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack

30-08-2025 | 13:47
Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack
0min
Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack

Hezbollah offered condolences to the Yemeni people and leadership following the killing of Yemen’s Houthi government prime minister and several ministers in a strike targeting a government meeting in Sanaa.

In a statement, Hezbollah described the attack as part of a broader pattern of regional aggression, accusing Israel of committing repeated crimes across the Middle East.

The group said the incident highlights Yemen’s resilience and steadfast role in supporting the Palestinian cause, adding that its sacrifices stand in stark contrast to what it called global inaction.

