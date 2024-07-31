Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib: Resolution 1701 remains the only way to prevent further violence

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib stated that lasting peace and security in southern Lebanon can only be achieved through diplomatic efforts, a ceasefire, and strict adherence to UN resolutions, especially Resolution 1701.



He emphasized that this approach is the only way to prevent further violence and destruction.



Bou Habib pointed out during a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, along with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Commander General Aroldo Lazaro, that the goal of the Israeli government's military approach is to plunge the region into a cycle of total war that will only bring destruction to everyone.