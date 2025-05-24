Final voter turnout in South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry announced the final voter turnout for the municipal and mukhtar elections held in the South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates on Saturday.



According to official figures, the turnout in South Lebanon reached 42.34%, while Nabatieh recorded a participation rate of 35.90%.



The detailed breakdown of voter turnout by district is as follows:



Hasbaya: 36.89%



Jezzine: 42.90%



Marjeyoun: 32.19%



Bint Jbeil: 28.22%



Nabatieh: 44.74%



Tyre: 39.52%



Sidon: 44.85%