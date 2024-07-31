Rubble removal operations continue in Beirut's suburbs after Israeli strike, death toll reaches six

2024-07-31 | 15:00

0min


Rubble removal operations continued at the site of the Israeli strike, which targeted a residential building in Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as the death toll continues to rise, reaching six deaths as of Wednesday evening.

A ministerial delegation and several figures visited the site after the Cabinet meeting. They reviewed the latest developments and assessed the damage.

Additionally, the Secretary-General of the High Relief Commission, Major General Mohammed Khair, conducted an inspection tour of the targeted site to assess the extent of the damage and destruction caused by the strike and to make appropriate decisions.
 

Makary: Lebanon to file UN Security Council complaint after southern suburbs of Beirut attack
Hezbollah mourns Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, vows to continue resistance
