Iran said it expects that Hezbollah would strike "deep" into Israel and "not be limited to military targets" in response to the assassination of the party's senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, by an Israeli strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



Iran's mission to the United Nations said that after Shokor's assassination, "we expect Hezbollah to choose more targets" and to strike "deep" into Israel, the IRNA news agency reported.



The Iranian mission said that "Hezbollah and the Israeli entity had maintained boundaries that were crossed by the attack" on Tuesday evening.



Hours after Shokor's assassination, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in a strike targeting his residence in Tehran following his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president.



Tehran and Hamas accused Israel of carrying out the strike and vowed to respond.