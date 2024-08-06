Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Lebanese strength and belonging crucial for resilience

MP Bilal Abdallah underscored the necessity for preparedness in Chouf and Iqlim al-Kharrub, which are directly adjacent to the south and considered a frontline area.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdallah revealed that a crisis cell has been established, involving all municipalities, municipal unions, political forces, and relevant associations.



He announced that practical measures have begun to ensure minimal readiness for handling tasks in Chouf and Iqlim al-Kharrub.



Furthermore, Abdallah stressed the need to prepare schools, existing institutions, and the healthcare sector to cope with any emerging challenges.



He also highlighted concerns about inadequate civil defense equipment, noting that discussions on this issue were a focal point of recent meetings.



Abdallah emphasized that Lebanese citizens have shown resilience and a strong sense of belonging, enabling them to face various challenges.



He warned that if the airport is closed and a maritime blockade is imposed, Lebanon could face significant problems with medical supplies and medication.



Despite these concerns, Abdallah assured that preparations are in place, with readiness expected to cover essentials for a period ranging from two to four months.