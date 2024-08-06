News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Journey - من الأوّل
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Lebanese strength and belonging crucial for resilience
Lebanon News
2024-08-06 | 05:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Lebanese strength and belonging crucial for resilience
MP Bilal Abdallah underscored the necessity for preparedness in Chouf and Iqlim al-Kharrub, which are directly adjacent to the south and considered a frontline area.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdallah revealed that a crisis cell has been established, involving all municipalities, municipal unions, political forces, and relevant associations.
He announced that practical measures have begun to ensure minimal readiness for handling tasks in Chouf and Iqlim al-Kharrub.
Furthermore, Abdallah stressed the need to prepare schools, existing institutions, and the healthcare sector to cope with any emerging challenges.
He also highlighted concerns about inadequate civil defense equipment, noting that discussions on this issue were a focal point of recent meetings.
Abdallah emphasized that Lebanese citizens have shown resilience and a strong sense of belonging, enabling them to face various challenges.
He warned that if the airport is closed and a maritime blockade is imposed, Lebanon could face significant problems with medical supplies and medication.
Despite these concerns, Abdallah assured that preparations are in place, with readiness expected to cover essentials for a period ranging from two to four months.
Lebanon News
Bilal Abdallah
Lebanon
Conflict
Chouf
Iqlim Al-Kharrub
Next
South Korea 'strongly advises' its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
MP Khawaja to LBCI: Israel's internal struggles limit its ability to expand conflict to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-16
Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-16
Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04
Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:43
Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension
Lebanon News
07:43
Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
0
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
0
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit in northern Israel
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit in northern Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Israeli government spokesman declines comment on killing of Hamas leader
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Israeli government spokesman declines comment on killing of Hamas leader
0
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say
0
Middle East News
07:39
Iraq condemns 'reckless' attacks on bases
Middle East News
07:39
Iraq condemns 'reckless' attacks on bases
0
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
2
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
3
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
4
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
5
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
8
Lebanon News
11:39
One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center
Lebanon News
11:39
One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More