Egyptian and Lebanese foreign ministers: Stopping Gaza war essential to prevent full-scale conflict

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's full support for Lebanon in response to the ongoing Israeli aggression during a press conference on Tuesday with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.



Abdelatty condemned the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including the recent strike in Beirut's southern suburbs.



He emphasized Egypt's condemnation of any repeated aggression against Lebanon and its sovereignty.



Abdelatty urged concerned parties to exercise restraint to avoid slipping into a full-scale war in the Middle East.



In addition, he announced that communications are ongoing to halt the escalation in the region.



Abdelatty noted that the only way to stop the escalation is to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



He called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility and exert pressure on the relevant parties to prioritize dialogue.



Abdelatty urged Israel to commit seriously to achieving the required de-escalation.



He also said, "We agreed with Bou Habib to continue financial support for UNRWA, as there is no alternative to the support it provides."



Bou Habib thanked Egypt for its supportive stance toward Lebanon and explained that the recent Israeli escalation reflects Israel's intention to prolong the war in the region.



He stated, "The Israeli aggression on Gaza is the first step towards stopping war crimes and finding a solution."



Bou Habib warned against Israel's continued attacks on UNRWA and the forced displacement of Palestinians, as "the displacement plan is a first step before the displacement of the people of the West Bank and then resettlement."



He further called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701