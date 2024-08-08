Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon

2024-08-08 | 02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon

On Thursday at around 3:15 AM, the Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike, targeting an uninhabited house in the town of Doueir in southern Lebanon and completely destroying it.

Emergency teams quickly arrived at the site, and no injuries were reported.

The airstrike also damaged numerous nearby homes and solar panels.

