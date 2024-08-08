News
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-08 | 02:18
On Thursday at around 3:15 AM, the Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike, targeting an uninhabited house in the town of Doueir in southern Lebanon and completely destroying it.
Emergency teams quickly arrived at the site, and no injuries were reported.
The airstrike also damaged numerous nearby homes and solar panels.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
South
Lebanon
Doueir
Damage
