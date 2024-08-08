On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response

Lebanon News
2024-08-08 | 04:54
High views
On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah's response
2min
On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response

Former Kataeb Party President Karim Pakradouni noted that the current climate resembles the period leading up to 1975. 

However, he is convinced that those who lived through the 1975 conflict are not ready to face a similar situation again.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show,  he emphasized his opposition to any war, stating: "In war, the winner is a loser and the loser is a loser."

Regarding the delay in the Iranian and Hezbollah response to Israel, Pakradouni explained that Iran is deliberate and takes its time. 

He noted, "I believe the Iranians will respond in their manner, but they carefully consider and plan their response before acting."

He also mentioned that Hezbollah has stated that a response is inevitable, and he expects that Hezbollah's reply will come before Iran's.

He viewed Hezbollah's response as potentially beginning a more significant conflict. While Iran is not necessarily required to engage in a Middle Eastern war, it might simply respond. 

He emphasized that the primary responsibility lies with Hezbollah and understanding what comes after the initial strike.

Regarding the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the head of Hamas's Political Bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, Pakradouni believed that Sinwar's appointment was a message to Israel indicating an escalation concerning the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, former Kataeb Party President Karim Pakradouni stated that any president elected in Lebanon is better than having no president.

