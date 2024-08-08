News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response
Lebanon News
2024-08-08 | 04:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response
Former Kataeb Party President Karim Pakradouni noted that the current climate resembles the period leading up to 1975.
However, he is convinced that those who lived through the 1975 conflict are not ready to face a similar situation again.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he emphasized his opposition to any war, stating: "In war, the winner is a loser and the loser is a loser."
Regarding the delay in the Iranian and Hezbollah response to Israel, Pakradouni explained that Iran is deliberate and takes its time.
He noted, "I believe the Iranians will respond in their manner, but they carefully consider and plan their response before acting."
He also mentioned that Hezbollah has stated that a response is inevitable, and he expects that Hezbollah's reply will come before Iran's.
He viewed Hezbollah's response as potentially beginning a more significant conflict. While Iran is not necessarily required to engage in a Middle Eastern war, it might simply respond.
He emphasized that the primary responsibility lies with Hezbollah and understanding what comes after the initial strike.
Regarding the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the head of Hamas's Political Bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, Pakradouni believed that Sinwar's appointment was a message to Israel indicating an escalation concerning the Gaza Strip.
On the other hand, former Kataeb Party President Karim Pakradouni stated that any president elected in Lebanon is better than having no president.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Kataeb Party
Karim Pakradouni
1975 War
Hezbollah
Response
Iran
Israel
Gaza
Attacks
Middle East
Conflicts
Next
Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
Lebanon News
2024-08-03
Iran says it expects Hezbollah to hit 'deep' into Israel in response to Fouad Shokor's assassination
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Israeli army claims attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
05:54
Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11
Lebanon News
05:54
Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11
0
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17
Israel army chief vows to 'find, attack' and eliminate new Hamas chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17
Israel army chief vows to 'find, attack' and eliminate new Hamas chief
0
World News
05:46
Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia
World News
05:46
Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia
0
World News
06:26
North Korean delegation to attend Russian military forum in August
World News
06:26
North Korean delegation to attend Russian military forum in August
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:32
MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited
Lebanon News
08:32
MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited
2
Lebanon News
07:36
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
Lebanon News
07:36
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:59
Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured
Lebanon News
07:59
Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured
7
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
8
Lebanon News
09:12
Spain supports Gaza ceasefire, emphasizes need for peace in Lebanon in call with Lebanese FM
Lebanon News
09:12
Spain supports Gaza ceasefire, emphasizes need for peace in Lebanon in call with Lebanese FM
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More