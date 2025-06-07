Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities

Lebanon’s Ministry of Information issued a warning on Saturday urging all citizens — particularly influencers, artists, and media professionals — to refrain from any form of direct or indirect communication with spokespersons of the Israeli army or affiliated media outlets, regardless of the justification.



In its statement, the ministry stressed that such interactions are considered a clear violation of Lebanese law, and could expose individuals to legal accountability.



The ministry also warned of the circulation of false news and “unauthenticated voice messages” on social media platforms, saying they are intended to sow confusion and incite tension among Lebanese citizens.



It urged the public to verify sources before sharing any suspicious or unverified content.



The statement concluded by calling on everyone to act with national awareness and responsibility when dealing with digital content in order to safeguard Lebanese sovereignty and the country’s national interest.