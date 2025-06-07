News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season
News Bulletin Reports
07-06-2025 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season
Report by Cherly Abou Chabke, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
From tabbouleh to hummus, from late-night gatherings to hospitality and generosity, it’s no coincidence that Lebanon is known for some of the best food, finest hospitality, and most enjoyable nights.
Lebanon’s restaurant sector reflects the country’s identity, is a vital part of the economy, and plays a crucial role in the image it presents to the world. Wherever Lebanese go, their reputation precedes them: Lebanese food and generosity.
This image is not accidental, but the result of a sector that works hard, endures, and persists despite all challenges.
Before 2019, approximately 150,000 people were employed in the sector. With the worsening crisis, that number dropped to 60,000. By early 2025, recovery began, and employment rose back to around 100,000.
Today, the sector contributes roughly 20 to 25 percent of the country’s GDP.
The Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Nightclubs, and Pastries in Lebanon has announced the completion of all preparations to launch the 2025 summer tourist season.
Lebanese hospitality is poised to welcome the summer with renewed strength and vitality, continuing to embody the country’s generosity and identity.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Cuisine
Charm
Hospitality
Restaurants
Summer
Next
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-10
MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-10
MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
MP Ziad Hawat: We wanted a democratic battle and a return to the constitution
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
MP Ziad Hawat: We wanted a democratic battle and a return to the constitution
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
0
World News
2025-05-14
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
World News
2025-05-14
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:14
Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood
Lebanon News
04:14
Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood
2
Lebanon News
05:38
UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)
Lebanon News
05:38
UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)
3
Lebanon News
08:19
Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians
Lebanon News
08:19
Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
5
Lebanon News
10:06
Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:06
Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
8
Lebanon News
07:24
UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army
Lebanon News
07:24
UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More