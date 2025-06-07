Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season

Report by Cherly Abou Chabke, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



From tabbouleh to hummus, from late-night gatherings to hospitality and generosity, it’s no coincidence that Lebanon is known for some of the best food, finest hospitality, and most enjoyable nights.



Lebanon’s restaurant sector reflects the country’s identity, is a vital part of the economy, and plays a crucial role in the image it presents to the world. Wherever Lebanese go, their reputation precedes them: Lebanese food and generosity.



This image is not accidental, but the result of a sector that works hard, endures, and persists despite all challenges.



Before 2019, approximately 150,000 people were employed in the sector. With the worsening crisis, that number dropped to 60,000. By early 2025, recovery began, and employment rose back to around 100,000.



Today, the sector contributes roughly 20 to 25 percent of the country’s GDP.



The Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Nightclubs, and Pastries in Lebanon has announced the completion of all preparations to launch the 2025 summer tourist season.



Lebanese hospitality is poised to welcome the summer with renewed strength and vitality, continuing to embody the country’s generosity and identity.