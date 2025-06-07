News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
07-06-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The fate of U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus remains unclear, but this will not affect the United States policy toward Lebanon. That was confirmed by Tom Harb, CO-Chair for the American Mideast Coalition for Democracy and a Lebanese-American member of the U.S. Republican Party.
Harb said U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy toward the region is clear: support Israel, eliminate terrorism, and clear threats around Israel. Hezbollah must surrender its weapons.
According to Harb, the Lebanese state is failing to fulfill its sovereign duties, with limited progress on reform issues.
So what is the solution if the Lebanese state does not make serious efforts to disarm Hezbollah?
According to Harb, two scenarios are possible if Iranian-American talks succeed: First, Iran could demand Hezbollah to hand over its weapons. Second, direct negotiation channels could open between the United States and Hezbollah as a direct result of successful talks.
If the U.S.-Iran talks fail, Harb said Israel will target the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, not just the nuclear program. Targeting the Revolutionary Guard means striking the heart of the current Iranian regime.
If the Guard is hit, Hezbollah "will be in danger" and forced to seek a new alternative refuge beyond “the new Iran.”
These are messages from Harb to Lebanese officials ahead of the expected arrival of U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack in Lebanon next week.
Has Lebanon prepared a plan outlining its vision for a solution to present to the U.S. official? Or will its hands be “empty” as in previous times, forcing Lebanon to once again pay the price for its delays?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Morgan Ortagus
United States
Iran
Israel
Tom Harb
Next
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Two votes, one concern: Push for extra preferential vote sparks concern among Lebanon’s Christian parties
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-28
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon
0
World News
2025-05-14
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
World News
2025-05-14
Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:14
Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood
Lebanon News
04:14
Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood
2
Lebanon News
05:38
UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)
Lebanon News
05:38
UNIFIL patrol blocked in south Lebanon, Hezbollah flag placed on vehicle (Video)
3
Lebanon News
08:19
Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians
Lebanon News
08:19
Israeli drone drops stun grenade near Houla, injures civilians
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
5
Lebanon News
10:06
Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:06
Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?
8
Lebanon News
07:24
UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army
Lebanon News
07:24
UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More