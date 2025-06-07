Uncertain future for envoy Morgan Ortagus won’t change US stance on Lebanon, Tom Harb says — what’s next?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The fate of U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus remains unclear, but this will not affect the United States policy toward Lebanon. That was confirmed by Tom Harb, CO-Chair for the American Mideast Coalition for Democracy and a Lebanese-American member of the U.S. Republican Party.



Harb said U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy toward the region is clear: support Israel, eliminate terrorism, and clear threats around Israel. Hezbollah must surrender its weapons.



According to Harb, the Lebanese state is failing to fulfill its sovereign duties, with limited progress on reform issues.



So what is the solution if the Lebanese state does not make serious efforts to disarm Hezbollah?



According to Harb, two scenarios are possible if Iranian-American talks succeed: First, Iran could demand Hezbollah to hand over its weapons. Second, direct negotiation channels could open between the United States and Hezbollah as a direct result of successful talks.



If the U.S.-Iran talks fail, Harb said Israel will target the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, not just the nuclear program. Targeting the Revolutionary Guard means striking the heart of the current Iranian regime.



If the Guard is hit, Hezbollah "will be in danger" and forced to seek a new alternative refuge beyond “the new Iran.”



These are messages from Harb to Lebanese officials ahead of the expected arrival of U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack in Lebanon next week.



Has Lebanon prepared a plan outlining its vision for a solution to present to the U.S. official? Or will its hands be “empty” as in previous times, forcing Lebanon to once again pay the price for its delays?