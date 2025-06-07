Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood

Lebanon News
07-06-2025 | 04:14
Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as &#39;scandal,&#39; urges end to chaos and real statehood
2min
Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood

The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, said the recent events in Beirut were a “major scandal,” condemning the repeated strikes following the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024. 

He mocked those who merely blamed Israel, saying: “If Israel is acting recklessly, then it’s your responsibility to act in a way that prevents it from doing so.”

Geagea stressed that the solution lies in a “clear regional and international framework,” adding: “We must put an end to this chaos.” 

He said Lebanon has a historic opportunity for external support, provided that the state is no longer undermined and becomes a functioning, sovereign authority.

He also strongly criticized what he called those “obsessed” with Israel, saying that constant resistance against the enemy is no longer effective, and called for practical alternative solutions.

He cited Syria and its president Ahmed al-Sharaa as an example, saying al-Sharaa was able to secure his country’s eastern border within months, while Lebanon still struggles to build the foundation of a real state — despite potential Gulf and international support.

Geagea warned that continuing with the current path would lead to Lebanon “falling out of history,” stressing that “nations that do not govern themselves properly eventually disappear.” 

He called for a continued struggle to preserve Lebanon’s identity and existence.

