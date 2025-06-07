News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood
Lebanon News
07-06-2025 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Samir Geagea slams Beirut strikes as 'scandal,' urges end to chaos and real statehood
The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, said the recent events in Beirut were a “major scandal,” condemning the repeated strikes following the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024.
He mocked those who merely blamed Israel, saying: “If Israel is acting recklessly, then it’s your responsibility to act in a way that prevents it from doing so.”
Geagea stressed that the solution lies in a “clear regional and international framework,” adding: “We must put an end to this chaos.”
He said Lebanon has a historic opportunity for external support, provided that the state is no longer undermined and becomes a functioning, sovereign authority.
He also strongly criticized what he called those “obsessed” with Israel, saying that constant resistance against the enemy is no longer effective, and called for practical alternative solutions.
He cited Syria and its president Ahmed al-Sharaa as an example, saying al-Sharaa was able to secure his country’s eastern border within months, while Lebanon still struggles to build the foundation of a real state — despite potential Gulf and international support.
Geagea warned that continuing with the current path would lead to Lebanon “falling out of history,” stressing that “nations that do not govern themselves properly eventually disappear.”
He called for a continued struggle to preserve Lebanon’s identity and existence.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Samir Geagea
Lebanese Forces
Strikes
Beirut
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-19
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
Lebanon News
2025-04-19
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Samir Geagea urges government to begin disarming Palestinian factions
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Samir Geagea urges government to begin disarming Palestinian factions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
0
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:03
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims
Middle East News
00:03
Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
0
World News
2025-06-05
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
World News
2025-06-05
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Intense Israeli drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Intense Israeli drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
2
Lebanon News
09:15
Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
Lebanon News
09:15
Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
6
Lebanon News
09:40
Lebanese military official to AFP: Israel blocked army from inspecting Beirut site before strike
Lebanon News
09:40
Lebanese military official to AFP: Israel blocked army from inspecting Beirut site before strike
7
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More