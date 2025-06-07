Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
07-06-2025 | 10:06
Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon
Lebanese army removes Israeli barriers, reopens roads in southern Lebanon

On June 7, 2025, the Lebanese army, working alongside the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), removed several earth berms and reopened roads in the outskirts of Meiss El Jabal - Marjayoun, southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army said that Israeli forces had previously closed the roads.

