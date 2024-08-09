Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-08-09 | 01:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes late Thursday on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

The strikes targeted a Hezbollah command center in Hanouiyeh, infrastructure, and a launch platform in the town of Aita al-Shaab.

Lebanon News

Israel

Warplanes

Hezbollah

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-21

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Sports News
15:09

Lebanese taekwondo athlete Laetitia Aoun finishes fourth in Paris 2024 Olympics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:29

Starmer says UK 'on high alert' for more far-right rallies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon

LBCI
World News
00:40

Japan PM cancels foreign trip after 'megaquake' advisory

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
10:34

Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun advances to Paris Olympic semifinals, eyes first Lebanese medal since 1980

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources

LBCI
Sports News
11:22

Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:11

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Updated Scenario: Contingency Plan for Full-Scale War with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
14:45

Israel says it will fight 'aggression' from Hezbollah 'with all its might'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More