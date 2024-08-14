News
FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-08-14 | 05:09
FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions
Martine Najem Kteily, Vice President for Political Affairs of the Free Patriotic Movement, stated that "commitment is the highest standard within any party framework, and some prioritize personal interests over the public good. These calculations harm the Free Patriotic Movement, and there is no benefit in taking internal matters to the media."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Martine Najem Kteily emphasized that while the dedication of the party's MPs is recognized, members must align with the party's decisions.
She stated that although the number of MPs has decreased, their effectiveness and unity have increased.
She criticized the current state as unhealthy and insisted that anyone who deviates from the party should return, warning that the party's integrity should not be undermined.
She noted that these are the last attempts to weaken the party and that what is happening will ultimately strengthen it.
She added that previous attempts to undermine the party from the outside have failed, and now the attempts are coming from within.
Regarding MP Ibrahim Kanaan, she said, "The discussion door is always open for him, but he needs to commit to the party's system and decisions. He has apologized for missing the last meeting."
She responded to MP Kanaan's statement that "the current phase requires unity and preserving the party's role, unity, and parliamentary influence, as fragmentation leads to its end and collapse."
Kteily resumed, "Weakening and fragmenting the party happens through discussing its internal matters in the media, through the differentiation of its members, and misleading the public with false claims of significant initiatives to address certain issues."
She commented, "Kanaan's attempt at reconciliation comes too late, about a year and a half after previous efforts within the party following Elias Bou Saab's departure."
She said about MP Alain Aoun's case, "Aoun refused to reveal to the Council of Elders how he voted in the presidential election session, which he was not entitled to do. His vote was against the party's position."
She noted, "MP Simon Abi Ramia's resignation is a personal embarrassment for him alone, not for us."
She pointed out a "media campaign of misinformation that suggests these individuals are victims, while they are the ones who have wronged the party with their actions."
