Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-15 | 05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry announced that "Israeli artillery shelling with phosphorus shells on the town of Khiam caused severe suffocation in two citizens, requiring their admission to Marjaayoun Governmental Hospital, where they were treated in the emergency department."
Lebanon News
Israel
Khiam
South Lebanon
Suffocation
Phosphorus Shells
Hospital
Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
Related Articles
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-14
Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-13
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-13
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
Lebanon News
09:20
Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine
0
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
0
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
Our visitors readings
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Talks on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release begin in Doha
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Post-Olympics Challenge: Macron Faces Political Crisis and Urgent Decisions
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Post-Olympics Challenge: Macron Faces Political Crisis and Urgent Decisions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Escalating Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Political Solutions and International Reactions
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Escalating Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Political Solutions and International Reactions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
1
Lebanon News
13:40
Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
13:40
Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack
2
Lebanon News
15:06
Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:06
Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
Lebanon News
01:37
Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition
4
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
Lebanon News
05:06
Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack
5
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army
6
Lebanon News
13:17
France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
13:17
France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion
8
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:51
Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon
