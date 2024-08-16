Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea criticized the Lebanese government for committing "high treason" regarding the situation in the south, emphasizing its responsibility toward the Lebanese people, even as a caretaker government.



He remarked that Amos Hochstein arrived with proposals and met with various officials but is receiving responses from Hezbollah through intermediaries.



Geagea added: "We do not want a civil war, but we must address issues appropriately. The government should inquire about Hochstein's proposal before waiting for him to arrive. We need to start defining responsibilities, so the government must follow up with Hochstein to ask about his proposal.



He added: ''It involves fully implementing Resolution 1701 in multiple phases, starting with Hezbollah's withdrawal by 8 to 10 kilometers and the Lebanese Army taking over that area. Afterward, the government must make a national decision. This government should not merely follow and echo Hezbollah's actions and statements."



Geagea explained, "I am not in opposition to the current Lebanese government, but from my perspective, the government is not acting as it should. In the current situation, the Lebanese people are in a state of anticipation."



He also discussed the Pascal Sleiman case, noting: "While details have been reviewed, the key issue, the reasons behind his assassination, remains unexplored."