Syria monitor says sectarian clashes toll tops 100

At least 101 people were killed in two days of sectarian clashes near Damascus, most of them Druze fighters, a monitor said in an updated toll on Thursday.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said clashes in the capital's southern suburbs on Tuesday and Wednesday killed 10 civilians as well as 30 loyalists of the Islamist-led government and 21 Druze gunmen.



In the Druze heartland in Sweida province, it said 40 Druze fighters were killed, 35 of them in an "ambush" on Wednesday.



AFP