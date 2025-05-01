News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria monitor says sectarian clashes toll tops 100
Middle East News
01-05-2025 | 12:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria monitor says sectarian clashes toll tops 100
At least 101 people were killed in two days of sectarian clashes near Damascus, most of them Druze fighters, a monitor said in an updated toll on Thursday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said clashes in the capital's southern suburbs on Tuesday and Wednesday killed 10 civilians as well as 30 loyalists of the Islamist-led government and 21 Druze gunmen.
In the Druze heartland in Sweida province, it said 40 Druze fighters were killed, 35 of them in an "ambush" on Wednesday.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Sectarian
Clashes
Damascus
Druze
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
Next
15 Druze fighters killed in ambush near Syria capital: Monitor reports
Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-29
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
Middle East News
2025-04-29
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
0
Middle East News
07:09
Syria monitor says 73 killed in two days of sectarian clashes
Middle East News
07:09
Syria monitor says 73 killed in two days of sectarian clashes
0
Middle East News
2025-04-30
Syria monitor says at least two killed as sectarian clashes spread
Middle East News
2025-04-30
Syria monitor says at least two killed as sectarian clashes spread
0
Middle East News
2025-03-07
Over 70 killed, dozens wounded in Syria clashes with Assad loyalists: Monitor
Middle East News
2025-03-07
Over 70 killed, dozens wounded in Syria clashes with Assad loyalists: Monitor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
0
Middle East News
10:25
Israel FM urges international community to protect Syria's Druze
Middle East News
10:25
Israel FM urges international community to protect Syria's Druze
0
Middle East News
10:16
Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons
Middle East News
10:16
Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12
Israel military says intercepts three projectiles fired from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12
Israel military says intercepts three projectiles fired from Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
2
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
3
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
6
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
7
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
8
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More