Hezbollah denies allegations in Wall Street Journal report on commander Fouad Shokor

Hezbollah's media relations department has categorically denied the claims made in a Wall Street Journal article regarding the assassination of its senior commander, Fouad Shokor. The department described the report as "filled with lies and entirely baseless."



Hezbollah asserted that none of the three reporters credited in the article had ever met with any Hezbollah officials. The media relations department stated that the story and its sources were entirely fabricated, accusing the article of "serving as propaganda for the Israeli enemy."



Hezbollah also criticized the Wall Street Journal and various Lebanese and Arab media outlets for publishing the false story without proper verification, suggesting that "their actions were in support of the Zionist agenda."