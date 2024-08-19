Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon

2024-08-19 | 03:46
Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon
0min
Two killed in Israeli drone strike in Houla, south Lebanon

Two people were killed on Monday in a drone strike by Israel in Aabra area in Houla, a town in southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.

