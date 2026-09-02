Chevron, ENI sign major Venezuela deals

World News
02-09-2026 | 13:59
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Chevron, ENI sign major Venezuela deals
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Chevron, ENI sign major Venezuela deals

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright oversaw the signing here Wednesday of deals between Venezuela and oil majors Chevron and ENI as well as energy company GE Vernova to ramp up their operations in the country.

Speaking alongside interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Wright said the deals represented "tens of billions of dollars of investment" and were "critical in starting this ball rolling of peace, opportunity, and prosperity for everyone in Venezuela."

AFP

World News

United States

Energy

Venezuela

Chevron

ENI

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