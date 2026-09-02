US urges partners to 'stop business as usual' with Nicaragua

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged international partners on Wednesday to "stop business as usual" with Nicaragua after its legislature voted to ban opposition parties from elections, further cementing the autocratic rule of Daniel Ortega and his wife, co-president Rosario Murillo.



"Yesterday, Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega's captive National Assembly eroded the fiction of Nicaragua's democracy, again rewriting the nation's constitution to entrench their illegitimate dynasty and indefinitely deprive Nicaraguans of free and fair elections," Rubio said.



AFP



