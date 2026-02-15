China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from February 17

China confirmed on Sunday that Canadian and British citizens will be able to visit the country visa-free from Tuesday, after the two countries' leaders had announced such agreements following official trips to Beijing.



"Holders of ordinary passports from these countries can enter China without a visa for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, exchanges, or transit for a period not exceeding 30 days," Beijing's foreign ministry said, adding that the policy will be in effect until December 31.



AFP