Lebanon News
2024-08-20 | 11:01
LBCI
LBCI
Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel

Hezbollah's military media released a message on Tuesday from the "Palestinian Resistance" addressed to the "Islamic Resistance" in Lebanon. 

In the message, the Palestinian Resistance considered that "Israel is gripped by fear and costly anticipation," criticizing it for misjudging its calculations.

They expressed confidence in Hezbollah's ability to fulfill its mission, highlighting unity across the Resistance Axis, from Iran to Syria and Iraq, arriving to Yemen, and called for a renewed effort to "open the Bab Khaybar" and work towards the eradication of Israel.

