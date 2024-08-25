Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

The Israeli army launched a series of air strikes starting at 4:00 AM on Sunday, the most intense since the beginning of the war in southern Lebanon.



In the Marjeyoun district, Israeli warplanes targeted the outskirts of the towns of Deir Mimas, Tallouseh, Bani Haiyyan, and the town of Qabrikha.



Additionally, the towns of Touline, Houla, and Aadchit El Qsair were subjected to heavy artillery shelling, injuring a Syrian national.