UK PM says 'I welcome' reported Iran-US talks

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23-03-2026 | 11:05
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UK PM says &#39;I welcome&#39; reported Iran-US talks
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UK PM says 'I welcome' reported Iran-US talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday he welcomed reported talks between the United States and Iran over the war in the Middle East.

"I welcome the talks reported between the U.S. and Iran," Starmer told a parliamentary committee, adding the UK was "aware" discussions were happening. He talked late Sunday by telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Downing Street.

Trump has said there are "major points of agreement" between the two sides, but Iran has denied that the talks are taking place.


AFP
 

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Keir Starmer

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Trump says 'regime change' underway in Iran
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