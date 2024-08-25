Hezbollah refutes Israeli claims, announces 'successful' completion of drone operation

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah announced that all "offensive drones" were launched at their designated times from launch sites and crossed the border towards the intended target via multiple routes.



It added: "Thus, our military operation for today has been completed and accomplished."



The statement emphasized that the Israeli claims regarding their preemptive actions, achieved targets, and the disruption of the resistance's attack are "baseless and inconsistent with the actual situation on the ground."



"These claims will be refuted in a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah," it said.