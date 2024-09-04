News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
Lebanon News
2024-09-04 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
In a report released on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused the Lebanese Armed Forces and Cypriot authorities of working together "to keep refugees from reaching Europe, then deport them to danger in Syria."
The 90-page report titled: "'I Can't Go Home, Stay Here, or Leave': Pushbacks and Pullbacks of Syrian Refugees from Cyprus and Lebanon" records why Syrian refugees in Lebanon are desperate to leave and how the Lebanese army has pulled them back and expelled them to Syria.
"In tandem, the Cypriot Coast Guard and other Cypriot security forces have sent Syrians whose boats reached Cyprus back to Lebanon, without regard to their refugee status or risk of being expelled to Syria," the international non-governmental organization said.
Furthermore, many of those sent back to Lebanon by Cyprus were then expelled to Syria by the Lebanese army.
Additionally, Human Rights Watch noted that the European Union and its member states have provided Lebanese security authorities "with as much as €16.7 million in funding from 2020 to 2023 to implement border management projects mainly aimed at enhancing Lebanon's ability to curb irregular migration."
It added that in May 2024, the EU assigned a €1 billion package to Lebanon through 2027, including money to the "Lebanese Armed Forces and other security forces with equipment and training for border management and to fight against smuggling."
"By preventing Syrian refugees from leaving to seek protection elsewhere, and then forcibly returning them to Syria, Lebanon violates the fundamental prohibition on returning a refugee to face persecution, while the European Union helps pay the bills," stated Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.
"Cyprus also violates this prohibition by pushing refugees back to Lebanon where they risk being sent to danger in Syria," Hardman affirmed.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Human Rights Watch
HRW
Lebanese Armed Forces
Syria
Cyprus
Next
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
The social and economic aspects of the Syrian refugee issue in Lebanon: Insights from a new study
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
The social and economic aspects of the Syrian refugee issue in Lebanon: Insights from a new study
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon intensifies Cholera vaccinations to prevent outbreak amid Syrian surge
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon intensifies Cholera vaccinations to prevent outbreak amid Syrian surge
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-02
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2024-09-02
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-29
Human Rights Watch calls out Lebanon's mismanagement of electricity sector and lack of reforms
Lebanon News
2024-08-29
Human Rights Watch calls out Lebanon's mismanagement of electricity sector and lack of reforms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
2
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
4
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
5
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
6
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
7
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
8
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More