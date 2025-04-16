‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners

News Bulletin Reports
16-04-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Welcome to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport — the gateway to Lebanon and the first impression for every visitor.

What lingers with travelers on the ride from the airport to the capital? Traffic, disorder, and visual clutter. But that reality is beginning to change.

The airport road is no longer just a route between the airport and the capital, Beirut — it is also a political and cultural showcase of the country.

In a clear message to the international community, tourists, and Lebanese expatriates, authorities have launched a plan to rehabilitate the airport road. The effort is expected to extend to other areas as well.

The project goes beyond basic repaving. 

It includes road resurfacing, replacing damaged sidewalks, installing protective side barriers, upgrading and maintaining traffic signals, removing visually disruptive billboards, improving street lighting and landscaping, restoring stormwater drainage systems, and installing new ventilation fans in the tunnels leading to the airport. 

The rehabilitation project is part of a broader vision to transform Beirut into a city free of sectarian, political, and partisan slogans. 

In both directions, the Interior Ministry has begun implementing this plan along the road from downtown Beirut to the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium area. 
 
Through its ministries, departments, and agencies, the government has committed to the rehabilitation effort in partnership with the private sector, particularly Middle East Airlines, Lebanon's national carrier, which is assisting with work on the airport road. But, as always, the real test lies in execution.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut

Rafic Hariri International Airport

Traffic

Political

Banners

Slogans

LBCI Next
Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

Road blocked near Beirut Airport as Hezbollah official warns against "Israeli and American impositions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-16

Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

UN vehicle torched as Hezbollah supporters block Beirut Airport road

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15

Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07

The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Lebanon's banking secrecy law amendments raise concerns of setback, former financial judge tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More