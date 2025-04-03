News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
News Bulletin Reports
03-04-2025 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Lebanon is on U.S. President Donald Trump’s list of more than 180 countries facing new tariffs, with a 10% duty imposed on Lebanese exports.
How will this impact Lebanon?
First, let us examine what Lebanon exports to and imports from the United States.
In 2024, Lebanon imported more than $570 million worth of goods, including cars, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, medical supplies, and electronic equipment.
Meanwhile, Lebanese exports to the U.S. totaled $150 million, consisting of fertilizers, precious stones and metals, food and beverages such as wine, nuts, spices, vegetables, oils, furniture, clothing, and more. In other words, Lebanon imports nearly four times as much as it exports.
Lebanese exports to the U.S. are already subject to tariffs ranging from 0% to 10%.
As for Trump’s newly imposed 10% tariff, Lebanese officials are still unclear on how it will be applied. However, according to sources familiar with the matter, it is likely that all Lebanese exports will now be subject to a flat 10% tariff rather than an additional 10% on top of existing duties.
Regardless of the specifics, higher tariffs mean increased prices for Lebanese products in the U.S.
However, the Association of Lebanese Industrialists believes this will not significantly impact exports, as the primary consumers of Lebanese goods in the U.S. are members of the Lebanese diaspora, who are unlikely to forgo these products.
What about imports from the U.S.?
Lebanon currently imposes a 10% tariff on American goods.
This raises an important question: Why doesn’t Lebanon grant the U.S. an exemption similar to the one it provides European Union countries? If it did, the U.S. could reciprocate and exempt Lebanon.
According to Economy Minister Amer Bisat, a free trade agreement or a U.S. tariff exemption is a positive and important idea, but it would take months to negotiate.
From an economic perspective, such an agreement would expand Lebanon’s market. The revenue generated from increased exports would outweigh the customs duties collected by the state, as it would contribute to business growth, economic development, and job creation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
United States
Donald Trump
Tariffs
Exports
Imports
Next
Israel strikes Syria despite regime's assurances, sends warning to Turkey — the details
Will Beirut's municipal elections break tradition? Here’s what we know
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-18
TASS cites Kremlin: Talks with US will not affect cooperation with Iran
Middle East News
2025-02-18
TASS cites Kremlin: Talks with US will not affect cooperation with Iran
0
World News
2025-02-10
EU says it has 'not received' notification of new US tariffs
World News
2025-02-10
EU says it has 'not received' notification of new US tariffs
0
World News
2025-02-11
South Korea Trade Minister says Trump steel tariffs to hit companies' profits
World News
2025-02-11
South Korea Trade Minister says Trump steel tariffs to hit companies' profits
0
World News
2025-02-28
China warns new US tariffs will 'seriously impact dialogue'
World News
2025-02-28
China warns new US tariffs will 'seriously impact dialogue'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Council for Development and Reconstruction: Lebanon's rebuilding efforts and the rise of unchecked power
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israel strikes Syria despite regime's assurances, sends warning to Turkey — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israel strikes Syria despite regime's assurances, sends warning to Turkey — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israel strikes Syria despite regime's assurances, sends warning to Turkey — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Israel strikes Syria despite regime's assurances, sends warning to Turkey — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel warns Syrian leader of 'heavy price' if security interests threatened
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:29
Israeli drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon, injures two
Lebanon News
03:29
Israeli drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon, injures two
2
Lebanon News
10:31
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
10:31
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
3
Lebanon News
06:02
Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners
Lebanon News
06:02
Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners
4
Lebanon News
07:13
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
07:13
Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
11:22
Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details
Lebanon News
11:22
Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
7
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday
8
Lebanon News
12:22
Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement
Lebanon News
12:22
Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More