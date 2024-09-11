News
Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon
Lebanon News
2024-09-11 | 04:47
Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon
MP Wael Abou Faour criticized the political selfishness among Lebanese political forces, some of whom insist on defiance, conditions, and counter-conditions in the presidential file.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abou Faour acknowledged that while the decision on peace and war in Gaza is beyond Lebanon's control, the country can manage internal tensions.
He expressed hope and optimism about the positive and active international presidential efforts, citing a recent positive meeting between Saudi advisor Nizar Al-Aloula and French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in Riyadh.
Abou Faour believes that this meeting lays a foundation for a potential resolution.
He anticipated that Le Drian would visit Lebanon in the next two weeks with new points for discussion.
Furthermore, Abou Faour expected the discussions to focus on potential candidates and consensus options, highlighting that the issue lies with the political parties' various stances.
"Most political parties, including us, are reluctant to participate in a presidential election session until there is clarity on the president's identity," Abou Faour said.
Addressing calls to expand the quintet committee to include Iran, Abou Faour emphasized that Iran plays a crucial role and possesses significant regional influence.
He asserted that while consulting Iran is necessary, there is no current proposal for a direct meeting between Iran and the Quintet Committee.
Abou Faour reiterated that Saudi Arabia remains concerned about Lebanon and noted that recent high political demands in Lebanon have not been helpful to the kingdom or the Quintet Committee.
He disclosed that Saudi Arabia is prepared to resume its previous relationship with Lebanon, provided that reforms and establishing a clear governance structure are prioritized.
The election of a president who is acceptable to the Arab world in a symbolic sense is deemed essential.
On another front, Abou Faour acknowledged differences between the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Forces on various issues, describing these differences as normal.
He denied any severance of relations with the Lebanese Forces and affirmed that the relationship with the party and its leader, Samir Geagea, remains strong.
He did not rule out the possibility of a shared stance on a consensual presidential candidate.
In closing, Abou Faour stated, "Our conviction as the Progressive Socialist Party will determine our position, not the stance of any other party."
Lebanon News
Wael Abou Faour
Lebanon
President
Election
Gaza
War
