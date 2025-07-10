War pause or war plan? Netanyahu’s Gaza condition halts progress

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Efforts to advance a prisoner exchange deal failed during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s talks in Washington. Netanyahu returned to Tel Aviv, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff did not travel to Doha.



While Hamas was demanding U.S. guarantees to end the war after a 60-day pause, Netanyahu added a condition: he requested that Washington include a clause in the agreement allowing the Israeli military to resume fighting in Gaza.



These developments have raised concern in Israel.



The Israeli delegation continues negotiations in Doha, where they are discussing withdrawal terms. However, Netanyahu has set the ceiling for negotiations—continued control over Rafah in Gaza, where 600,000 displaced Gazans have been relocated in an initial phase.



Hamas opposes this, as do the mediating countries. The issue is expected to be addressed if Witkoff travels to Qatar and pressures both sides to make a decisive move.



Meanwhile, there has been limited progress, particularly regarding aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Israel has also agreed in principle to allow Qatar and other countries to inject funds and investments to begin rebuilding Gaza during the ceasefire period, if a deal is reached.