Man detained over illegal lion cub possession

Lebanon News
2024-09-11 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Man detained over illegal lion cub possession
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Man detained over illegal lion cub possession

Following an investigation by LBCI and the mobilization of animal welfare organizations against the illegal possession of a lion cub, authorities have arrested the individual seen roaming public and private areas with the animal. 

The Environmental Prosecutor's Office intervened, leading to the man's detention and his case being transferred to the Public Prosecutor's Office in Bekaa.

The lion cub was safely returned to Animals Lebanon, where it is currently being cared for. 

Plans are underway to transfer the cub to a sanctuary in South Africa by late October, pending the necessary permits.

Lebanon News

Man

Illegal

Lion

Cub

Possession

LBCI Next
Over 15 Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon’s forest areas and orchards
Military retirees rally for rights, call for wage correction as top priority
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-18

Reuters: US provides additional $203 million in humanitarian aid for Sudanese

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-12

Iran demands US pay $6.8 billion for sanctions that impacted sick patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

LBCI
World News
01:37

Saudi crude oil supplies to China will rise to 46 million barrels in October

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

EU chief Borrell to Lebanon's FM Bou Habib: Full implementation of Resolution 1701 leads to comprehensive settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-21

LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans

LBCI
World News
02:30

Parts of Hanoi remain flooded as landslides hit northern Vietnam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

US designates Lebanese businessmen in Hezbollah-related sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Northern front on hold with focus on West Bank: A war delayed or just beginning between Hezbollah and Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:47

Lebanese-American Emil Wakim joins SNL Season 50 as Featured Player

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

PM Mikati says: Lebanon’s stability at risk without a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More