Man detained over illegal lion cub possession

Following an investigation by LBCI and the mobilization of animal welfare organizations against the illegal possession of a lion cub, authorities have arrested the individual seen roaming public and private areas with the animal.



The Environmental Prosecutor's Office intervened, leading to the man's detention and his case being transferred to the Public Prosecutor's Office in Bekaa.



The lion cub was safely returned to Animals Lebanon, where it is currently being cared for.



Plans are underway to transfer the cub to a sanctuary in South Africa by late October, pending the necessary permits.