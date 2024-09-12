PM Mikati engages in a series of meetings, receives EU chief

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Vice President of the European Commission, at the Grand Serail on Thursday morning.



The meeting was attended by EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele and a delegation from the European Commission. The advisor to the Prime Minister, former Minister Nicolas Nahas, and Ambassador Boutros Assaker were also present.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Mikati expressed his appreciation for Borrell's continued support for Lebanon. He stressed "the urgent need for increased international and UN pressure to halt Israel's ongoing aggression against Lebanon."



Discussions also touched on Lebanon's internal situation, with a focus on enhancing cooperation between Lebanon and the European Union to address the Syrian refugee crisis and its current and future risks.



Additionally, Prime Minister Mikati met with the UN Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, along with a delegation that included Michelle Alfaro, Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division, UNHCR Representative in Lebanon Ivo Freijsen, and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza.



They emphasized strengthening cooperation between Lebanon and the UNHCR to address the Syrian refugee issue based on previous agreements.



Moreover, Mikati received Norway's new Ambassador to Lebanon, Hilde Haraldstad, where bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed.



He also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, who briefed the Prime Minister on the recent meetings of the Arab League and the Arab Communication Committee with Syria.



Mikati met with the Director General of Cooperative Government Employees, Yahia Khamis, who provided updates on the cooperative's operations, particularly in healthcare. Khamis mentioned that most hospitals in Lebanon are adhering to the tariffs set by the cooperative, with only three hospitals under negotiation for adjustments.



The Prime Minister also received MP Walid Baarini, Lebanon's Ambassador to Russia Shawki Bou Nassar, and Ogero Director General Imad Kreidieh for discussions on various national issues.