Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun

Lebanon News
2024-09-14 | 07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun

A tragic incident unfolded in the town of Koubba, Batroun, where a man killed his father, son, and wife before taking his own life on Saturday. The act was reportedly triggered by a dispute between the man and his father.

Immediately after the incident, a military intelligence patrol and other security agencies arrived at the scene and began investigating to uncover the details surrounding the case.

Lebanon News

Man

Family

Murder

Suicide

Koubba

Batroun

