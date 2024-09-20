Bulgaria's security agency says pagers used in Lebanon attack were not made in Bulgaria

Lebanon News
2024-09-20 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bulgaria&#39;s security agency says pagers used in Lebanon attack were not made in Bulgaria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bulgaria's security agency says pagers used in Lebanon attack were not made in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian security agency said Friday that no wireless communication devices (pagers) used in the Lebanon attack were imported, exported, or manufactured in Bulgaria.

Bulgarian authorities announced Thursday that the Ministry of Interior and security agencies had opened an investigation into a possible connection between a company and the sale of pagers to Hezbollah, which exploded this week in a simultaneous attack.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Bulgaria

Pager

Explosion

Attack

Lebanon

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Borrell statement on new explosions in Lebanon: Those behind these attacks aim to spread terror

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Taiwanese Defense Minister: National security team monitoring pager explosions targeting Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib says pager explosions could signal wider war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:01

Taiwan Minister denies pager components in Lebanon blasts came from Taiwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Macron urges peace and stability for Lebanon in video address on social media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:49

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More