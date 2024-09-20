News
Israel's Kan Radio: 150 rockets fired across the border from Lebanon
2024-09-20 | 08:33
Israel's Kan Radio: 150 rockets fired across the border from Lebanon
The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (Kan Radio) reported on Friday that approximately 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon across the border.
The Israeli ambulance service stated that there have been no reports of casualties so far.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that firefighting crews are currently working to extinguish fires caused by the shelling in northern Israel.
